Dr. Emily Penman, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Penman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Breast Surgeons At HFGCC4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1500, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Penman was instrumental in my recovery from breast cancer. She gave me options based to choose and offered her expert opinion. Her bedside manner was incredibly caring. I will miss her in retirement. Not that visiting doctors give me the "warm and fuzzies", but with her I always looked forward to the appointment because I had 100% faith in her ability to do what needed to be done to restore my health.
About Dr. Emily Penman, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1003838806
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penman has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Penman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penman.
