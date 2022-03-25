Dr. Parent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Parent, DO
Dr. Emily Parent, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-0940
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-milton199 Reedsdale Rd, Milton, MA 02186 Directions (617) 696-4600Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 4:45pmSunday8:00am - 4:45pm
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery330 Brookline Ave Fl 8, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-2952
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Parent was honestly amazing! I had a huge 17cm Fibroid (and 4 smaller ones) that were causing me a lot of discomfort and pain! She was adamant about removing it without cutting me fully open and was able to remove my massive fibroid and little fibroids via a laparoscopic myomectomy. It was very encouraging because I have a much smaller scars and a shorter recovery time. She also informed me about all of my options and everything she was going to do prior to surgery. I am grateful for her amazing work and my quality of life has improved significantly just 4 weeks after the surgery. If my fibroids every grow back, I will go back to her in a heartbeat. She's an extremely talented surgeon and I am very happy that I was able to work with her.
About Dr. Emily Parent, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1437460367
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Parent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parent has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.