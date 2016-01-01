Overview

Dr. Emily Owens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Owens works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.