Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Emily Newsom, MD is a Dermatologist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Newsom works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care
    27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 253-5851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Aug 19, 2022
    I’ve been seen by Dr. Newsom several times now. She’s encouraging, thorough and listens. I highly recommend her and the staff the assist her are caring and professional as well. Kudos
    About Dr. Emily Newsom, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639460744
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • University Of New Mexico
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Newsom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newsom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newsom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newsom works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Newsom’s profile.

    Dr. Newsom has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

