Overview

Dr. Emily Neri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.



Dr. Neri works at Bryan Heart in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.