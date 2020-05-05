Overview

Dr. Emily Muntel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Muntel works at UC Health Arthritis Assoc Rheu in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.