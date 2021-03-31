Dr. Emily Moosbrugger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moosbrugger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Moosbrugger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Moosbrugger, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Moosbrugger works at
Locations
Catholic Health Partners4700 E Galbraith Rd Ste 105, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 924-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The best! Dr. Emily is caring, patient, and extremely diligent. I’m fortunate to be in her care. Outstanding doctor and staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Emily Moosbrugger, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1841401254
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moosbrugger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moosbrugger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moosbrugger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moosbrugger works at
Dr. Moosbrugger has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moosbrugger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moosbrugger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moosbrugger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moosbrugger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moosbrugger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.