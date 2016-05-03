See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Emily Montgomery, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emily Montgomery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.

Dr. Montgomery works at WVU Physicians of Charleston Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Charleston, WV.

Locations

    Obstetrics and Gynecology
    830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 304, Charleston, WV 25302 (304) 388-1515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  CAMC General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Gonorrhea Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arrhythmia Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Echocardiography
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Health Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysteroscopy
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Infertility Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mole Evaluation
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaccination
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Adenomyosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breech Position
C-Section
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Immunization Administration
In Vitro Fertilization
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Maternal Anemia
Miscarriages
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Oophorectomy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyuria
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vulvectomy
Warts
Wound
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Emily Montgomery, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043312747
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charleston Area Med Center
    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery works at WVU Physicians of Charleston Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Montgomery’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

