Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Mintz, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Mintz, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Mintz works at
Locations
Dr Ah Rudolph Or Sh. Aldama PA
6560 Fannin St Ste 724, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 790-0058
Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mintz was very thorough and had a pleasant bedside manner. She discovered a melanoma on my back that I would have never seen and also a squamous cell carcinoma on my nose. She referred me to an excellent surgeon who successfully removed both. My previous dermatologist was not as observant as Dr. Mintz. I've seen her twice and will continue to see her. The staff was incredibly kind.
About Dr. Emily Mintz, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194978254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mintz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.