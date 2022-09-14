Dr. Emily Minderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Minderman, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Minderman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Minderman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Ob/Gyn12200 W 106th St Ste 230, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-5283
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minderman?
Dr. Minderman is a wonderful OBGYN and I would highly recommend her. She delivered my first baby and is set to deliver my second.
About Dr. Emily Minderman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528094091
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med|University Of Washington
- Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minderman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minderman works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Minderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.