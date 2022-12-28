Dr. Emily McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily McLaughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily McLaughlin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Locations
-
1
West Magnolia Plastic Surgery1200 W Magnolia Ave Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-4833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLaughlin?
I found Dr. McLaughlin very caring and listens carefully to your concerns. She has a great staff that is also caring and helpful.
About Dr. Emily McLaughlin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134134406
Education & Certifications
- The Craniofacial Center Med City Dallas Hospital
- Med College Ga
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.