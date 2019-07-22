Overview

Dr. Emily Matlin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Matlin works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Middleburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.