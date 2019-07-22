See All Neurologists in Harrisburg, PA
Neurology
Dr. Emily Matlin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE.

Dr. Matlin works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Middleburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    4824 Londonderry Rd Ste 102, Harrisburg, PA 17109
    Family Practice Center PC
    7 Dock Hill Rd, Middleburg, PA 17842
    David Bronstein DO Richard H Jeffries DO Professional Assoc
    4830 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test
Bell's Palsy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2019
    Dr. Matlin is very knowledgeable about migraines and ways to treat them. She is very thorough and interested in knowing details about my symptoms. I have felt well cared for by Dr. Matlin and my migraines have improved with her suggested treatment. I recommend this doctor.
    About Dr. Emily Matlin, DO

    Neurology
    43 years of experience
    English
    1558322974
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Matlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Matlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Matlin has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matlin on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Matlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

