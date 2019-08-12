See All General Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Emily Marcinkowski, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Marcinkowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Marcinkowski works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal Cancer in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UK Healthcare -Surgical Oncology
    800 Rose St Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-4490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2019
    She was wonderful..great surgeon...listened and explained everything so well... Thanks so much for your kindness
    — Aug 12, 2019
    About Dr. Emily Marcinkowski, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134320658
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Marcinkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcinkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcinkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcinkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcinkowski works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal Cancer in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Marcinkowski’s profile.

    Dr. Marcinkowski has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcinkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Marcinkowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcinkowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcinkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcinkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

