Dr. Emily Malling, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Malling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Malling works at
Locations
SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions
SHMG OB/GYN - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic! This was the best gyno visit I've had in years, I thought Dr. Malling was super welcoming and a good listener, and that she addressed all of my concerns.
About Dr. Emily Malling, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1154852838
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
