Dr. Emily Maas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Maas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 445, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Care6200 N Beach St Ste 101, Haltom City, TX 76137 Directions (817) 847-4600Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She deleoveres my first born, she was sweet & liked her office staff! Recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578721007
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Maas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Maas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maas.
