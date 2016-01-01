Overview

Dr. Emily Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Peking University College Of Med and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.