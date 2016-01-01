Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Peking University College Of Med and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc500 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 557-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Liu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1891759650
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Center
- Catholic Med Center
- Catholic Med Center
- Peking University College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
