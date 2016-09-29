Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazenby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Lazenby works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatry South Psi3000 Southlake Park Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 987-0724
- 2 3108 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 731-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazenby?
She is a God send doctor that has helped me with my overall every day life issues even with the trajedies I've been through and the victories as well. I highly recommend her to anyone! Fantastic experience and enjoy talking with the staff as well. Thank you all and God bless America I'm starting to feel like I can cope with the loss of my mother passing!
About Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992914956
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazenby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazenby accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazenby works at
Dr. Lazenby has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazenby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazenby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazenby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazenby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazenby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.