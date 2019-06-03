Dr. Emily Larson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Larson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Larson, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Locations
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Rheumatology Care802 N Riverside Rd Ste 140, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr Larson. She spent a lot of time discussing options for treatment of Osteoporosis. She was very pleasant, answered all my questions/ concerns. I would Highly recommend her. So glad l found her.
About Dr. Emily Larson, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1417154063
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.