Overview

Dr. Emily Kmetz, MD is a Dermatologist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kmetz works at MUSC Health Dermatology - Summerville in Summerville, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.