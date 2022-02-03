Dr. Emily Kmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Kmetz, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Kmetz, MD is a Dermatologist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Kmetz works at
Locations
Musc Health Dermatology - Summerville85 Springview Ln Unit C, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 792-3021
Germain Dermatology612 Seacoast Pkwy, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 881-4440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Germain Dermatology Summerville602 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 881-4440Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient fir several years until I had to move to NC I really Miss having a Dr that I could count on for Great Medical help I am coming to SC this week unexpected but my first call will be to her office to see if I can get an appointment
About Dr. Emily Kmetz, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235219692
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Dr. Kmetz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kmetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kmetz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kmetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kmetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kmetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kmetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.