Dr. Emily Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Kirby, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Kirby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Kirby works at
Locations
-
1
Kirby Plastic Surgery, PLLC5075 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 292-4200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirby?
Dr. Kirby and her staff are wonderful! She is very detailed when explaining everything and patient with questions no matter how many you have. She is honest about possible outcomes and will always be straight with you about your options for wanted results. I would recommend to anyone and everyone willing to listen. The office is beautiful, private and really easy to get to. Coming from out of town this was such a plus for me. The care before, during and after my breast reduction has been very on hands and at no point have I felt I was being left in the dark on anything. I was grateful for the private exit after surgery, this was such a plus for sure. The nurse who assisted on my surgery day I believe came straight from heaven. She was so kind and calming and for a first timer my anxiety was completely eliminated. The anesthesiologists was also very kind and funny which also helped in easing any anxieties. I could not brag enough about how wonderful my experience has been. If you are o
About Dr. Emily Kirby, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982869731
Education & Certifications
- Craniofacial Foundation Of Utah
- University Of Kentucky
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirby works at
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.