Dr. Emily Keener, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Keener, DO
Overview
Dr. Emily Keener, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Keener works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keener?
I was in a bad accident in June and I had my surgery at Broward General and she put my right arm back in place. It’s like I never even felt any pain. She had to put a platelet and seres in my arm to repair it. It was in so much pain after. But was able to go home the next day. I am so relieved my arm is finally healed up!! Thanks for all your help!!
About Dr. Emily Keener, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1669666970
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keener using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keener works at
Dr. Keener has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Keener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.