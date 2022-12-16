See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Emily Keener, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Emily Keener, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Keener works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Broward Health Physician Group
    1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I was in a bad accident in June and I had my surgery at Broward General and she put my right arm back in place. It’s like I never even felt any pain. She had to put a platelet and seres in my arm to repair it. It was in so much pain after. But was able to go home the next day. I am so relieved my arm is finally healed up!! Thanks for all your help!!
    ALVIN D WILSON — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Keener, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669666970
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Keener, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keener works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Keener’s profile.

    Dr. Keener has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Keener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

