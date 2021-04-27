Dr. Emily Keeler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Keeler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Keeler, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Keeler works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 200, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 503-0055
- 2 755 Memorial Pkwy Bldg 200, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (424) 526-1735
-
3
Spine & Pain Associates501 Cetronia Rd Ste 125, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 526-1735
-
4
St. Luke's Acute Rehabilitation Center801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keeler?
Dr Keeler gave me more insight into what my body pain could be coming from. She is very knowledgeable and asks all the right questions to help uncover a true diagnosis.
About Dr. Emily Keeler, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1518307784
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keeler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keeler works at
Dr. Keeler has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteopenia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.