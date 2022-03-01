See All General Surgeons in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Emily Jiles-Acerb, DO

General Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emily Jiles-Acerb, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.

Dr. Jiles-Acerb works at Florida Lakes Vein Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL and Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood Ranch
    9114 Town Center Pkwy Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 992-8300
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Innovative Dermatology and Mohs Surgery LLC
    8800 Bernwood Pkwy Ste 6, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 992-8300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Allure Medical
    1201 Jacaranda Blvd # 1225, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 214-9768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 01, 2022
    I had a breast augmentation with a crescent lift and otoplasty mid December. The results are incredible. Healing time was minimal and no scaring. I’m so happy with my results! Don’t hesitate and do something for yourself with confidence in knowing your results will be fabulous! Dr. Jiles is an artist!
    Allison — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Jiles-Acerb, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659762102
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Jiles-Acerb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiles-Acerb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jiles-Acerb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jiles-Acerb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiles-Acerb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiles-Acerb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiles-Acerb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiles-Acerb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

