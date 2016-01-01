See All Pediatricians in Duluth, MN
Dr. Emily Hvidston, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Emily Hvidston, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Emily Hvidston, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Hvidston works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hvidston?

    Photo: Dr. Emily Hvidston, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emily Hvidston, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hvidston to family and friends

    Dr. Hvidston's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hvidston

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emily Hvidston, MD.

    About Dr. Emily Hvidston, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1407235088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Hvidston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hvidston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hvidston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hvidston works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Hvidston’s profile.

    Dr. Hvidston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hvidston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hvidston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hvidston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.