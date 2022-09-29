Dr. Emily Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Hung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Hung works at
Woodlands Arthritis Clinic PA129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 211A, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 273-3900Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Hung as I have had my share of disappointing rheumatologists. She has always listened and shown caring every time I have seen her and explained treatment plans extensively and was willing to adjust based off my feedback. I know she had some personal situations come up, which we all do, so the negative reviews probably reflect that. Remember we all have things happen and need to be understanding.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1043374366
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Pennsylvania
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Rheumatology
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hung works at
Dr. Hung has seen patients for Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
