Dr. Emily Hu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Samaritan Albany General Hospital.



Dr. Hu works at Dr. Emily Hu - Plastic Surgery in Tualatin, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.