Dr. Emily Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Hu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Dr. Hu Plastic Surgery19250 SW 65th Ave Ste 365, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-8882Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
- Samaritan Albany General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Hu was wonderful with my breast reduction. Do caring and meticulous. Explained everything completely. Her nurse and staff are wonderful and competent. Her follow up is outstanding and I felt well cared for. Highly recommend.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
