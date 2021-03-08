Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrisomalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Hrisomalos works at
Locations
-
1
Turkle & Associates11455 N Meridian St Ste 150, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (224) 326-1017Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Dr Emily Hrisomalos Facial Plastic Surgery1650 W Oak St Ste 107, Zionsville, IN 46077 Directions (317) 973-4550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Hrisomalos went way better than expected. She was professional, courteous, polite and caring. The procedure on my ears was flawless. In less than one hour she improved something I was self- conscious for over 50 years. The staff was very attentive and polite. The whole experience was awesome. The cost was very affordable.
About Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1043578495
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
