Dr. Emily Bauer Holthus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Bauer Holthus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bauer Holthus works at
Locations
The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park10600 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 380-6934
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. I am not sure where she could possibly be getting low ratings. She has been easy to communicate with, ingaging, friendly and caring. Absolutely the best! First child and she has just been amazing with both me and my husband.
About Dr. Emily Bauer Holthus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1912165119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
