Dr. Emily Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Ho, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Ironwood Physicians PC3686 S ROME ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 792-6006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ironwood Women's Center in Mesa (Arbor)6111 E Arbor Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 792-6006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers Mesa10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 406, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 981-1326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I chose Dr Ho when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was terrified! Her touch is amazing & extremely comforting! She works with Dr. Pineda. They did both my surgeries back to back on the same day. I was back resting at my hotel by 2. She was very up front with how the surgery would go. She did say there could be a possibility for a second surgery. Yes, the margins weren't wide enough. A week later she went back in & was able to get it all. Everything went very good. I have not had any issues from either surgery's. I highly highly recommend Dr. Ho!!
About Dr. Emily Ho, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Cancer Institute
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- General Surgery
