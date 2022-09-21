See All General Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Emily Ho, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Ho, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Ho works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Physicians PC
    3686 S ROME ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 792-6006
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ironwood Women's Center in Mesa (Arbor)
    6111 E Arbor Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 792-6006
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers Mesa
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 406, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 981-1326
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Abscess
Breast Brachytherapy
Breast Cancer
Breast Abscess
Breast Brachytherapy
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2022
    I chose Dr Ho when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was terrified! Her touch is amazing & extremely comforting! She works with Dr. Pineda. They did both my surgeries back to back on the same day. I was back resting at my hotel by 2. She was very up front with how the surgery would go. She did say there could be a possibility for a second surgery. Yes, the margins weren't wide enough. A week later she went back in & was able to get it all. Everything went very good. I have not had any issues from either surgery's. I highly highly recommend Dr. Ho!!
    Mrs Talbot — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629359591
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Wayne Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

