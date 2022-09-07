See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Emily Hinchcliff, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emily Hinchcliff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hinchcliff works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care
    250 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group - Women's Services
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045
  3. 3
    Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care
    250 E Superior St Prentice Womens Hospital Ste 442, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Herpes Simplex Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Herpes Simplex Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I am a retiree who worked in a major tertiary care Chicago hospital for over 25 years as support staff for MDs and trainees. Dr. Hinchcliff is the finest example of what outstanding training, excellent bedside manner, intelligence, confidence, and empathy can bring to patients. She is the best! So happy that I chose her as my MD.
    Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Hinchcliff, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558707877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
