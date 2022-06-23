See All Dermatologists in Williamsburg, VA
Overview

Dr. Emily Himes, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsburg, VA. 

Dr. Himes works at Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center Williamsburg
    475 McLaws Cir Ste 1, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 873-0161
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Specialists
    11844 Rock Landing Dr Ste B, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 762-7600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Varicose Eczema
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Cold Sore
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Allergic Reaction
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    How was your appointment with Dr. Himes?

    Jun 23, 2022
    My entire experience with Dr. Himes and her staff was excellent. She has wonderful bedside manners, respectful, kind and is very thorough. Any questions I had were answered and I never felt rushed. Such a delightful manner was so refreshing. No products or services were pushed. I highly recommend her for anyone in Williamsburg/Newport News.
    Cherrie — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Himes, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417272006
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Himes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Himes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Himes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Himes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Himes has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Himes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Himes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Himes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Himes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

