Dr. Emily Harding, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Harding works at Ivy Dental in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Orange, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.