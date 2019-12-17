Dr. Emily Handley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Handley, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Handley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Handley works at
Locations
Independence Family Dental Care14227 E Highway 40 Hawthorne Sq, Kansas City, MO 64136 Directions (817) 616-2751Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Service was great! Leslie is my dental hygienist and she explains as she proceeds with each step. Dr. Hadley is pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Emily Handley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1538322938
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handley accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Handley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Handley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handley works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Handley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handley.
