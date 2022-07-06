Overview

Dr. Emily Gupton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murray, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Murray-Calloway County Hospital.



Dr. Gupton works at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.