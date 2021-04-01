See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. Emily Guerard, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Guerard, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital.

Dr. Guerard works at Cancer Care Specialists in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Cancer Care Specialists
    5423 RENO CORPORATE DR, Reno, NV 89511 (775) 329-0222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Osteopenia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Rash
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2021
    If you have cancer, she has answers. Getting a plan and good care is critical. She doesn't sugar coat, but is also warm and compassionate.
    Renee — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Emily Guerard, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1417190414
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Board Certifications
    Geriatric Medicine, Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Guerard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guerard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guerard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guerard works at Cancer Care Specialists in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Guerard’s profile.

    Dr. Guerard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

