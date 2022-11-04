Dr. Emily Gubert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Gubert, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Gubert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Gubert works at
Locations
-
1
East Islip Office83 W Main St, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 277-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gubert?
Dr Gubert's the best! Been with her for 30plus yrs from her early days in practice and she has the best bedside manner. As much as I hate going she has always made me feel comfortable which i can't say about the few i saw prior to finding her. I have referred many over the yrs and they all loved her,
About Dr. Emily Gubert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1134343296
Education & Certifications
- Fellow Of The American Congress Of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Hunter College, CUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gubert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gubert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gubert works at
Dr. Gubert has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gubert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gubert speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gubert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gubert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gubert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gubert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.