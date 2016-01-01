Dr. Grimshaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Grimshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Grimshaw, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Grimshaw works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 987-3376
-
2
Dallas Associated Dermatologists6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 260, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 987-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimshaw?
About Dr. Emily Grimshaw, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1437593274
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimshaw works at
Dr. Grimshaw has seen patients for Hair Loss, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grimshaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.