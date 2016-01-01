Dr. Emily Granath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Granath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Granath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Texas - Houston Medical school and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Granath works at
Locations
Denver919 Jasmine St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0391Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Granath, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1801057716
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- University of Texas - Houston Medical school
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Granath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granath.
