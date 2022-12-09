Dr. Emily Gottlieb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Gottlieb, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Gottlieb, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Locations
Obgyn of Greater Washington19785 Crystal Rock Dr Ste 208, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 468-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gottlieb is the best doctor I have had. She was so kind and supportive. I am so grateful she was one of my providers for the prenatal care I received.
About Dr. Emily Gottlieb, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225266018
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
