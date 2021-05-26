Dr. Emily Gleimer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Gleimer, DO
Overview
Dr. Emily Gleimer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Gleimer works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Gynecologic Oncology Specialists200 Bowman Dr Ste E315, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gleimer?
My husband and I were very comfortable in the office. I didn't wait more than 5 minutes.The doctor was through going over my test results and what was to come. Didn't get didn't have to ask too many questions because she provided more of information than I could have possibly absorbed I think that's all, thanks.
About Dr. Emily Gleimer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1174844484
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gleimer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gleimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gleimer works at
Dr. Gleimer has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gleimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleimer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gleimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gleimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.