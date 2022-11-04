Dr. Emily Glazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Glazer, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Glazer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River271 New York # 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 751-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Glazer has treated two generations in our family. She guided us professionally but gently, empathically and warmly, through that devastating experience and diagnosis that everyone fears. She walked our traumatized family through the necessary steps, in a kind and practical manner. When the next generation needed a gastroenterologist, the choice was easy! I can only hope she neither retires nor moves away until I no longer need her…
About Dr. Emily Glazer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1881765014
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glazer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glazer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glazer has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glazer speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazer.
