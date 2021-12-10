Dr. Emily Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Friedman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Northwest Surgical Hospital.
Pinnacle NeuroCare, Inc.3130 SW 89th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 395-2633Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Community Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Northwest Surgical Hospital
Dr. Friedman is a special surgeon!! I was extremely nervous about surgery. I had a discectomy C-4 to C-7. She and her staff are always there for me every step of the way.!!! She took her time and listened to all my symptoms with care an understanding and answered all of my questions. Which help steady my nerves. The whole team paid attention to the details concerning my Insurance. After surgery I expected to have pain! I never had any pain !!! I mean none!!! I had some muscle soreness, but that was it. The numbness in my fingers disappeared right after surgery. It has been a year and I am thrilled with the results!!! I am pain free!!! I can get back to being normal.!!! I am so very thankful to Dr. Friedman and her staff.
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- University Of Minnesota
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks French.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
