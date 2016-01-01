Dr. Emily Fridlington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridlington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Fridlington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Fridlington, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. Dr. Fridlington completed a residency at University of Iowa. She currently practices at Alamo Heights Dermatology PLLC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fridlington is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Emily Fridlington131 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 255-8447Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Alamo Heights Dermatology PLLC414 W Sunset Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 255-8447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
About Dr. Emily Fridlington, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Truman Med Ctr-W
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Fridlington?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fridlington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fridlington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fridlington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fridlington has seen patients for Rash, Rosacea and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fridlington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fridlington speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridlington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridlington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fridlington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fridlington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.