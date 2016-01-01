See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Emily Fridlington, MD

Dermatology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Emily Fridlington, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. Dr. Fridlington completed a residency at University of Iowa. She currently practices at Alamo Heights Dermatology PLLC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fridlington is board certified in Dermatology.

  1. 1
    Emily Fridlington
    131 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 (210) 255-8447
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Alamo Heights Dermatology PLLC
    414 W Sunset Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78209 (210) 255-8447

Rash
Rosacea
Hair Loss
Acne
Birthmark
Melanoma
Ringworm
Warts
Cancer
Dry Skin
Hives
Impetigo
Scabies
Shingles
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Golden Rule
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Life
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

  • Dermatology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1528262185
  • University of Iowa
  • University of Texas Medical Branch
  • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
  • Truman Med Ctr-W
  • Dermatology
4.8
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Emily Fridlington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridlington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fridlington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fridlington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fridlington has seen patients for Rash, Rosacea and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fridlington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridlington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridlington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fridlington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fridlington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.