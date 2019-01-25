See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Emily Forrest, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Emily Forrest, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Emily Forrest, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Forrest works at Adventhealth Medical Group Developmental Pediatrics At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Developmental Pediatrics at Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Forrest?

    Jan 25, 2019
    I have been to this location multiple times but this time having an appointment with Dr. Forrest. I was shocked at the time she took with us. I didn't feel rushed once. She was very helpful in pointing in the right direction for things that she couldn't personally help with. I got some much needed help for this appointment with Dr. Forrest.
    — Jan 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emily Forrest, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emily Forrest, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Forrest to family and friends

    Dr. Forrest's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Forrest

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emily Forrest, MD.

    About Dr. Emily Forrest, MD

    Specialties
    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508060765
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • 2000
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Forrest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forrest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forrest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forrest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forrest works at Adventhealth Medical Group Developmental Pediatrics At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Forrest’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Forrest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forrest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forrest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forrest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emily Forrest, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.