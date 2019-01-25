Dr. Emily Forrest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forrest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Forrest, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Forrest, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Forrest works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Developmental Pediatrics at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to this location multiple times but this time having an appointment with Dr. Forrest. I was shocked at the time she took with us. I didn't feel rushed once. She was very helpful in pointing in the right direction for things that she couldn't personally help with. I got some much needed help for this appointment with Dr. Forrest.
About Dr. Emily Forrest, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1508060765
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Ctr
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- 2000
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forrest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forrest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Forrest using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Forrest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Forrest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forrest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forrest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forrest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.