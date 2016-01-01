Dr. Emily Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Ford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Ford, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Ford works at
Locations
Virology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4255 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Ford, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1225355647
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford works at
