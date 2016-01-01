See All Nephrologists in Vestavia Hills, AL
Dr. Emily Feely, MD

Nephrology
0 (0)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Feely, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Medical West Main Campus.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2090 Columbiana Rd Ste 4000, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 552-1794
  2. 2
    Orthotic Solutions Inc.
    2700 Rogers Dr Ste 102, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
  3. 3
    Rcg Southside
    2131 Magnolia Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 322-4382
  4. 4
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Princeton
    817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 206, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Medical West Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Renal Scan
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Emily Feely, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265536569
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

