Overview

Dr. Emily Shaughnessy, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Shaughnessy works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.