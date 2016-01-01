Dr. Emily Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Shaughnessy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Shaughnessy, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Shaughnessy works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 260, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-7000
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 676-7000
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1295155232
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Shaughnessy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaughnessy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaughnessy has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaughnessy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaughnessy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaughnessy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.