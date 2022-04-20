See All Pediatricians in Ocean, NJ
Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO

Pediatrics
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rowan University, School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Eyerkuss works at West Park Pediatrics in Ocean, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ, Manalapan, NJ and Hazlet, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Obstetric and Gynecologic Associates
    804 W Park Ave # B, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-2054
  2. 2
    West Park Pediatrics LLC
    921 E County Line Rd Ste 2A, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-1758
  3. 3
    West Park Pediatrics
    219 Taylors Mills Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-2625
  4. 4
    IMA Pediatrics
    3253 State Route 35 Ste 2, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-2074

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Fever
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 20, 2022
Dr. Emily is warm, welcoming, and so wonderful with my kids! She encourages us to ask questions and we never feel that we are being rushed in her office. She is so knowledgeable and always puts our minds at ease. We trust that our kids are in great hands with her! Highly recommend her and her team to all of our friends and family. The best doctor!
Eva E. — Apr 20, 2022
Photo: Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO
About Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO

  • Pediatrics
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • 1699214759
Education & Certifications

  • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Rowan University, School Of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eyerkuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eyerkuss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eyerkuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eyerkuss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eyerkuss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eyerkuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eyerkuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

