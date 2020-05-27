Dr. Emily Exten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Exten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Exten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Exten, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Meriter Specialty Clinic202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 417-5454
Meriter Monona6408 Copps Ave, Monona, WI 53716 Directions (608) 417-3000
Imaging Services - Mansfield Hospital335 Glessner Ave Fl 2, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 756-8899
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
Met with Dr Exten for the first time today after fracturing my foot. She is very personable and friendly, explains everything very well so I can understand the treatment plan. I've seen many doctors over the years, and Dr Exten is by far one of my favorite doctors.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1205051141
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Exten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Exten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Exten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Exten has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Exten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Exten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Exten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Exten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Exten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.