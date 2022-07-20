Dr. Emily Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Engel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Engel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Engel works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor2067 W Vista Way Ste 120, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 758-2020
-
2
Scripps Clinic Medical Group7565 Mission Valley Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (858) 554-7439
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engel?
Such a thorough and empathetic doctor. My headaches were unmanageable and she helped me get my life back.
About Dr. Emily Engel, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1093787038
Education & Certifications
- Olive View Hosp-Ucla
- Hahnemann University
- UCSD
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engel works at
Dr. Engel has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Engel speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.