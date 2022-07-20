See All Neurologists in Vista, CA
Dr. Emily Engel, MD

Neurology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Engel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.

Dr. Engel works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor
    2067 W Vista Way Ste 120, Vista, CA 92083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 758-2020
  2. 2
    Scripps Clinic Medical Group
    7565 Mission Valley Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-7439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Such a thorough and empathetic doctor. My headaches were unmanageable and she helped me get my life back.
    — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Engel, MD

    • Neurology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1093787038
    Education & Certifications

    • Olive View Hosp-Ucla
    • Hahnemann University
    • UCSD
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engel has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

