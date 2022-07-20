Overview

Dr. Emily Engel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Engel works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.